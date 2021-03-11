Downtown Indy Inc., Department of Public Works prepare for March Madness

INDIANAPOLIS — For the past few weeks, countless manhours have gone into cleaning up downtown Indy in preparation for the big tournament.

On Thursday, the Department of Public Works along with Downtown Indy Inc. are showing us the progress made near Monument Circle, Georgia Street and several locations in Mile Square.

All trash cans are now wrapped for the tournament, with new bricks on Monument Circle, and over $800,000 worth of work on Georgia Street for improvements that include heaters and strip patching.

DPW says they plan to have crews out every day to make sure things stay nice throughout the tournament.

“We’re going to have daily downtown crews helping the downtown Indy folks clean up litter. Our street sweepers are going to work 7 days a week street sweeping downtown to make sure we showcase Indianapolis for the world during this tournament,” said DPW director Dan Parker. “We really just want to show the world what all has been done by DPW and downtown Indy have all done to make sure this tournament is a true success for the city.”

There are still finishing touches that will need to be completed next week, but overall, DPW and Downtown Indy Inc. say they’re ready for the crowds to arrive.