Downtown Indianapolis to get Shake Shack in 2021

In this photo illustration a cheeseburger and french fries are served up at a Shake Shack restaurant on January 28, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — Shake Shack is coming to downtown Indianapolis in the spring of 2021 officials announced Thursday.

The fast-casual restaurant chain is coming to Ardmore, a new five-story boutique apartment and retail development downtown on the southwest corner of East New York and Delaware streets.

“Shake Shack is a critically acclaimed, modern day ‘roadside’ burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and griddled flat-top dogs (no hormones or antibiotics – ever), fresh-made frozen custard, crispy crinkle cut fries and more. A fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal, Shake Shack has earned a cult-like following around the world,” Gershman Partners said in a release.

Shake Shack will occupy 3,459 square feet of Ardmore’s 20,000 square feet of retail space.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Shake Shack to Downtown as part of this exciting project for the city of Indianapolis,” said Gershman Partners Principal, Ryan Gershman. “Ardmore brings something truly special to the heart of the Mass Ave Cultural District, an area already buzzing with energy that is primed for a popular concept like Shake Shack®. Ardmore offers a first-of-its-kind draw for new to market retail concepts for the city and a tenant like this is a real win not only for this development, but for the city as a whole.”

Shake Shack previously announced locations in Fishers and the Indianapolis International Airport, but both of those projects have been delayed.

“We couldn’t be happier about what the Shake Shack® opening announcement means for Downtown and all of Indianapolis,” said Sherry Seiwert, president for Downtown Indy, Inc. “It’s really exciting to see a company with tremendous national fanfare and popularity investing in our community. Our Downtown residents, workers and visitors are hungry for fresh new concepts like this one and I have no doubt that Shake Shack’s Downtown arrival and appeal will help further the #BackDowntownIndy movement.”