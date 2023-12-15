INDIANAPOLIS — A rare Saturday Colts home game and a sold-out college basketball doubleheader are teaming up for a packed downtown this weekend.

Bars, restaurants, and thousands of sports fans are all preparing for a busy Saturday in Indianapolis. Needless to say, you can expect to see some big crowds downtown.

“It really does get to serve as kind-of the front door for who Indianapolis is and show off our best,” Downtown Indy. Inc. president and CEO Taylor Schaffer said.

Doors open at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at 12:45 p.m. Ball State will take on Indiana State there an hour later. At 4:30 p.m., the Purdue vs. Arizona and Colts vs. Steelers games will both begin.

“First thing you got to do is staff up,” Coaches Tavern co-owner Tom Sutton said. “We’ve got plenty of staff, luckily. Then you got to stock up. We’ve had many big deliveries this week. Make sure we have enough product to serve everyone.”

Nearby bar owners say they’ve been getting used to high foot traffic lately. Just two weeks ago, the Big Ten football championship took over downtown Indianapolis – a weekend that was projected to bring in over $20 million to the area.

“From my experience in the past of hosting alumni associations, there will be chanting, cheering, singing their fight song and having a great time in anticipation for the game,” O’Reilly’s Irish Pub co-owner Joel Reitz said.

O’Reilly’s Irish Pub is expecting to bring home revenue a couple hundred percent higher than a normal December Saturday.

“The holiday season puts everybody in a great mood. It will be very exciting,” Reitz said.

Indiana Sports Corp. has described the city’s history of hosting college basketball as “unmatched and extensive.” Schaffer added this weekend is a perfect example.

“I think what’s really interesting about Indy Classic is that it’s bringing together fan bases that call Indiana home,” Schaffer said. “I’m an Indiana State alum and I’m excited to watch the Sycamores play right here in Indianapolis.”

Gainbridge Fieldhouse even had a message for fans on social media — recommending they come early, and leave plenty of time to park and enter, especially if they’re only coming to watch Purdue and Arizona play.