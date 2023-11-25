INDIANAPOLIS — A business in downtown Indianapolis has been burglarized.

According to a Facebook post, The Flying Cupcake’s Massachusetts Avenue location was burglarized at approximately 3:45 a.m. Friday. A public police report filed later that day indicates the business’ glass door was broken during the incident.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s public report on the burglary also indicates an HP Chromebook worth $400 was stolen from the business.

The Flying Cupcake is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. The business is accepting tips via email at bakery@theflyingcupcakebakery.com.