INDIANAPOLIS — The inclusion of enabling legislation, giving the City County Council the option to approve an ordinance establishing an Economic Enhancement District in downtown Indianapolis caught both backers and opponents of the Mile Square taxing zone off guard last spring.

The legislation was the General Assembly’s solution to a need for ongoing funds to pay for downtown Indianapolis cleanup, public safety and promotion as well as services for the homeless and a shelter.

The state’s general budget bill did not establish the district but rather gave the council the option to pass an ordinance to do it.

The council introduced the proposal days after the November general election, hosted a public hearing and voted its approval a month later.

In mid-2025, the ordinance will begin raising $5.5 million per year from downtown property owners: residents living in condominiums, owners of apartment buildings and office towers and hotel proprietors essential to attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors to Indianapolis every year.

Now, three GOP lawmakers who voted for the budget in the waning days of the 2023 General Assembly filed HB 1199 which would rollback the legislation that gave the City-County Council the authority to tax a limited section of downtown as so designated by legislators.

”I think that its unfortunate that we saw so much positive public feedback at the public hearing that occurred at the City-County Council from residents, from corporate citizens, from nonprofits, a really great intersection who call downtown home,” Downtown Indy Inc. CEO and President Taylor Schaffer said. ”Without this type of district, downtown Indianapolis is at a competitive disadvantage. We see so many other central business districts and downtowns utilizing tools like this in order to assure that they have 365-day-a-year programming, 365-day-a-year vitality, that it’s a place that people want to move to, that businesses want to move to and without this tool we would be unable to provide that level of service that would be lacking in downtown Indianapolis.”

Even though the council’s Metropolitan Development Committee hosted a November 20, 2023, public hearing in which more than a dozen property owners spoke in favor of the EED to only token opposition from council Republicans, opponents of the district and the way it passed out of the Statehouse claim their voices have been unheard during the process.

“Indiana law mandates a public comment period for processes like these,” read a statement from Charlie Tinkle at the Indiana Apartment Association. “IAA applauds Indiana House Republicans for taking initiative to repeal the EED. Doing so affords the public an opportunity to testify on this new unlimited tax on downtown renters and businesses.”

“Our voices and votes have been intentionally excluded from the approval process,” reads the DefendDowntown.com website, “and we have not have meaningful input on this new taxing district.”

“The tax was not presented to taxpayers and discussed in a public hearing.”

Spokesman Kory Wood of DefendDowntown.com told Fox 59 News, “This is not the time to pass a tax increase…when we are trying to attract people back downtown.”

The website claims downtown apartment tenants, who, as renters, not property owners, have no direct responsibility for or input into the EED, would see monthly rent payments increase $30-60 under the new district.

“The increase to rent could be 2-3 times more than homes and condominiums,” reads a letter authored by the IAA and sent to residents of 360 Market Square, referring to, “this unfair, unlimited special taxing district.”

“The final decision rests with the Indiana Legislature.”

While the IAA offered limited public opposition to the EED throughout the summer as it gradually advanced to the council, a prominent downtown apartment developer, Eric Gersham of Gersham Partners, threw his support behind the district proposal.

“We’ve seen the benefits of the targeted improvements in safety and cleanliness and believer that this long-term sustainable funding will make a difference for businesses, workers, and visitors, and encourage the continued growth of our residential population downtown.”

”The residential population of downtown has increased by fifty percent since 2010. We are a 365-day-a-year downtown,” said Schaffer. ”We continue to hear from downtown property owners and stakeholders how much they benefit from seeing these services in action and they don’t want to allow that to be discontinued.”

The EED is set to expire in 10 years, unless reapproved. Its annual revenue growth would be tied to the inflation rate and the district would be overseen by an eight-member board, a majority of which would be downtown property owners, named by the mayor, the council, the General Assembly and the governor.

Passage of the EED legislation was linked to $20 million in state aid, combined with $12.5 million in city funding, to create and operate a low barrier shelter to house and serve the homeless.

Indiana lawmakers insisted that Indianapolis commit to an ongoing revenue stream to continually fund shelter operations before state funds were released to support the site’s construction at Georgia and Shelby streets just east of downtown.

While the special taxing district is limited, by legislation, to the confines of East, West, North and South streets, DII hopes to sign contracts with property owners along those boundaries to augment its funding and service area.

The DefendDowntown.com website claims, “Your tax dollars already fund the majority of these services, while the rest are supplemented by philanthropic donations.”

DII is now lobbying the Hogsett administration to provide gap funding to continue the downtown cleanup, security and homeless outreach programs once federal dollars run out this summer and EED revenues are collected in mid-2025.

Supporters of the EED have provided the careformilesquare.com website to answer questions about the district, its operation, funding and oversight.

The sponsors of HB 1199, representatives Mike Speedy, Julie McGuire and Jeffrey Thompson, did not return a request for comment on their bill.

The proposed legislation will be assigned to the House Ways & Means Committee which Thompson chairs.