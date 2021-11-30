Downtown church displays ‘all-inclusive’ Nativity scene

INDIANAPOLIS — Christ Church Cathedral located downtown in Monument Circle, is ringing in the Christmas season in a unique way this year with an “all-inclusive” Nativity scene.

“As I thought about our neighbors on The Circle, who would look at our crèche, what would they see?” said Mariann Scott, director of Community Relations.

The Nativity scene is surrounded by iconography done by artist Kelly Latimore.

“Would they see themselves reflected? As I thought about it a little longer I thought, well we need to add to our crèche, which is always beautiful and lovely and everyone enjoys it, but can you see yourself more so than you did before?”

Two icons reflect Mary and Jesus, one African-American depiction and the other Asian. The two other icons depict the Holy Family, one seen as a Holy Family in the streets and the other is a refugee Holy Family.

This is the first year Christ Church has included multiple cultures and ethnicities in their Nativity scene and, so far, they have received positive feedback.

“We’ve had a lot of positive remarks,” said Scott. “I think people are seeing and enjoying our house of prayer that we are open and a multi-dimensional, multicultural congregation.”