INDIANAPOLIS – Local businesses are gearing up for “Super Saturday” in downtown Indianapolis.

“Any time that the 23rd of December falls on a Saturday, it’s our biggest day of the year, or several years actually,” said Kristin Kohn, the owner of Silver in the City off Massachusetts Avenue.

Kohn says she’s expecting nearly 1,000 customers to come through her doors on Saturday.

“We’re just expecting a lot of people to come in shopping,” said Kohn. “[We’re] feeling a little bit of that last-minute pressure. But we have our staff ready to help people find the right gifts and have them walk away with the gifts ready for giving.”

Across the street at Artisans off Mass Ave, they too are gearing up for a massive day in sales.

“We just keep pulling up product and everybody is just on a rampage trying to get things done,” said Jennifer McDaniel, the owner of Artisans. “Weather has been really cooperative, really nice and warm, so I’ve had my door open. Which is amazing for December.”

And they won’t be alone.

According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 142 million shoppers are expected to be out and about for Super Saturday this year.

That number is up significantly from the last time Super Saturday fell on December 23rd back in 2017 when only 126 million people were expected to shop that day.

IMPD says there are some safety tips shoppers should keep in mind before they come out shopping for Super Saturday.

“Make sure that you are always aware of your surroundings, maybe traveling in groups, making sure you keep a good eye on our teenagers and our younger generation of kids, not leaving valuables in your cars as you go from store to store to store,” said William Young with IMPD. “All those things are important, making sure you keep a cell phone with you, making sure when you’re in the malls and you have young children, making sure you keep a close eye on them. We’ve seen in the past where it’s easy for them to kind of get away. So we want to make sure that we’re making the community aware to keep an eye out for them too.”

And with more shoppers on the streets and people coming in from out of town, IMPD says they will be beefing up patrols and urged shoppers to be careful so their gifts don’t become someone else’s.

“There’s a lot of petty crime, a lot of thefts, sometimes we do see robberies, however, we still want folks to be safe and taking those extra precautionary steps so that you don’t become a victim,” said Young. “We’ll have officers out throughout the holiday season. Folks visiting the Circle City will actually engage our officers, asking for directions, or any tips they may have. Our officers are very open to engagement.”

IMPD also says if you do see someone attempting to steal holiday gifts, do not intervene or approach them, just call the police.