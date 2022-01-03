Downtown bars close early after shots fired in parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after shots were fired in a parking lot downtown early Monday.

Police were called to the 200 block of S. Meridian Street just after 1:40 a.m. for a report of a fight inside a bar. Officers say the fight moved outside, and one person fired shots in a parking lot.

Several cars had windows broken, but investigators say they can not say for sure whether they were broken by the gunfire.

No one was hurt in the incident.

“It was unusual that we had problems. We didn’t have problems New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day… we didn’t have any problems this weekend at all until tonight,” said IMPD public information officer Kerry Buckner.

“You never can predict when it’s going to happen.”

Buckner says several bars were closed early as a a precaution.

Police say a potential suspect was seen leaving the area in a blue Chevrolet. Investigators will be looking at cameras downtown for more information.