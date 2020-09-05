Downtown barbecue favorite announces closure

INDIANAPOLIS — A downtown barbeque staple is closing its doors.

Dick’s Bodacious Bar-B-Q took to Facebook on Saturday to announce its last day.

The post reads, “The sun is shining on monument circle for our last day. We’ve enjoyed serving the wonderful people of Indy and circle city visitors for the last 15 years. Please come see us for some bodacious bar-b-q today! Please stay tuned to this page as we transition!”

The announcement comes just weeks after the restaurant was burglarized during the downtown riots that occurred on May 30.