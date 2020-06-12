DPW: Street sweeping schedule reminder

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW) reminded motorists Friday to move their vehicles from on-street parking before their scheduled street sweeping shift.

DPW said the reminder comes as many residents continue to work from home or simply go out less.

According to the department, moving vehicles during scheduled street sweeping allows sweepers to get as close to the curb as possible to remove all dirt and debris from the street.

Vehicles will not be towed or cited if residents forget to move before the scheduled sweeping day, according to DPW. Only marked thoroughfares within the combined sewer area are currently being swept on a publicized schedule.

Residents that are unsure if their road is part of the street sweeping program or when their street is scheduled to be swept can find more information at indy.gov/sweep.

DPW said only major thoroughfares are being swept at this time, and the program has not expanded to residential streets.

Other ways residents can help street sweepers keep their roads clean include:

Removing large sticks and branches from the curb that may clog and jam the sweeper’s operating system.

Removing leaves, twigs or other debris from storm drains prior to bad weather to prevent flooding.

Keeping street trees and bushes trimmed so the sweeper can reach the curb. If you’re unsure who owns the tree, call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622 or visit RequestIndy.

Don’t rake or blow leaves, grass, litter, twigs, branches, or other objects into the street.

More from DPW:

The street sweeping program is one way Indy DPW is working to preserve public roadways and local waterways by removing salt, litter, gravel and other debris from roads. It also protects water quality by removing dirt and surface debris, minimizing the burden on the treatment process.

For more info on Indy DPW’s work to maintain public roadways visit indy.gov/dpw.