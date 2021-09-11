Double shooting under investigation on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a shooting left two people wounded Saturday morning.

The IMPD said officers responded to the area of Orchid Bloom Drive and Orchid Bloom Place Saturday morning on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The IMPD said the victims are said to be awake and breathing.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.

