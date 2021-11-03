Double shooting on Indy’s east side leaves 1 critically wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — A double shooting has left two people injured on Indy’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Forest Manor Avenue at around 9:20 p.m. in a residential area near Sherman Drive and Massachusetts Avenue.

Police confirmed officers arrived and located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was listed to be in critical condition, while the other was said to be stable.

This makes for the third shooting investigation in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening and a total of four people shot since 6 p.m.

No further information has been released at this time as the investigation is active and ongoing.

