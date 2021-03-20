Donut Dash supporting teachers, local schools

INDIANAPOLIS — The sixth annual Circle City Donut Dash 5K took place Saturday morning, supporting teachers and local schools.

The Donut Dash is an event that attracts runners and walkers to benefit Teacher’s Treasures, a not-for-profit that obtains and distributes school supplies for free to teachers of students in need.

Racers had to eat a dozen donut holes when they reach the halfway point before they could complete the race.

After eating the dozen sweet treats, those who want to be eligible for the donut challenge awards, must “hold down” the donuts until they make it to the finish line.

“We moved the event from February to March in hopes the COVID numbers were subsiding, and folks were getting vaccinated. This event is even more important this year as we have all seen what our teachers have been going through during the past year,” said Margaret Sheehan, executive director of Teachers’ Treasures. “On average, teachers spend $800 to $1,200 a year on school supplies for their students. This is our chance to support teachers and show them our appreciation as well.”

Event organizers say the 2021 event was a bit different due to COVID-19 prevention requirements. The number of runners was reduced to 500, and organizers provided a virtual option. They also moved the after-party to Fowling Warehouse, a 50,000 square foot event venue.