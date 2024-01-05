KOKOMO, Ind. — This Christmas was a tragic one for the family of 73-year-old Pamela Hunter.

Now, the public has more insight into her relationship with the man accused of killing her and then setting her house on fire that day.

When neighbors called 911, little did they know Hunter was inside as smoke thickened around her. She was already dead – not from the fire, but from blunt force trauma.

Police quickly suspected 44-year-old Curtis Freeman was responsible, who neighbors say Hunter was allowing to stay with her. Now, newly released court documents reveal after Freeman changed the details of his story a couple of times, he admitted to police that he beat Hunter to death.

“Pam spoke to us and said she was afraid of him,” one neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, recalled on Dec. 27.

In the months leading up to her murder, Hunter confided in at least one neighbor and a family member that Freeman had become violent. Plus, more than once, Freeman threatened to kill Hunter and burn the house down “before he would ever leave.”

“For him to say that – that’s very disturbing, very disturbing indeed,” Cheryl Pittmon, a case manager for the Family Service Association of Howard County, said. “Because sometimes they won’t tell you, and then they’ll do it.”

Pittmon says this story highlights the importance of reaching out for help if you ever notice warning signs or violence at home.

“If you have a feeling in your gut that something’s not right, don’t push that to the side,” Pittmon added.

Because you never know if, or when – things could escalate. Freeman told police he was aggravated after a fight with Hunter and lost control, adding: “I think I hit her too hard the second time.”

He then sat with her body for two days, according to the documents, before placing gasoline on an outlet and lighting the fire.

“Some people might feel like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t get involved.’ Yes, you should. Because someone’s life could be depending on that,” Pittmon said. “The hardest thing sometimes is to be a friend of someone that you know is in a domestic violence situation and they’re not ready to leave – but don’t leave them.”

Hunter’s family member recalled a time she was considering going to a women’s shelter, fearing for her safety. But Pittmon says in many cases, people don’t know what resources are available to them, and loved ones aren’t sure how to help. She encourages anyone with questions to reach out, so that places like the Family Service Association can help victims find shelter and support before it’s too late.

“Even if it might be difficult, it might be uncomfortable – let them know that you will always be there because you never know when you’re going to get that phone call, and the individual says, ‘I’m ready to go now,’” Pittmon said. “I wish that she could’ve reached out to us.”

Family Service Association of Howard County is open 24 hours every day and offers a 28-bed facility for domestic violence survivors seeking shelter. Survivors are able to stay there for a month while case managers help them come up with a permanent housing plan, attend support groups and receive help with legal matters, if necessary. For more information on all the programs they offer, you can visit their website here, or call 765-868-3154.