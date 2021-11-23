Donations still needed for Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury

Above: Gov. Eric Holcomb holds news conference on Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury

EDINBURGH, Ind. — Donations are still needed for Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury, officials said Tuesday.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security noted that current high-need items include:

Closed-toed shoes in all sizes

Men’s pants in various sizes

Bras

Bottle brushes

Fingernail clippers

Only new items in original packaging are accepted.

Starting Nov. 29, the following donation sites are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Kessler (Indy): 2625 W. Kessler Blvd N Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46222

Columbus: 2160 Arnold St. Columbus, IN, 47203

Fort Wayne: 130 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne, IN, 46825

South Bend: 1901 S. Kemble Avenue, South Bend, IN, 46613

Lafayette: 5280 Haggarty Lane, Lafayette, IN, 47905

Terre Haute: 3614 Maple Avenue, Terre Haute, IN, 47804

Evansville: 3300 E. Division St., Evansville, IN, 47715

New Albany: 2909 Grant Line Road, New Albany, IN, 47150

IDHS added that Hoosiers have donated more than 1.5 million items to Camp Atterbury so far.

For more information, including an Amazon wish list, visit teamrubiconusa.org/resettlement.

Indiana residents interested in making monetary donations can do so through Team Rubicon or the American Red Cross at the following links: