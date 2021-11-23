Donations still needed for Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury

Above: Gov. Eric Holcomb holds news conference on Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury
EDINBURGH, Ind. — Donations are still needed for Afghan evacuees at Camp Atterbury, officials said Tuesday.
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security noted that current high-need items include:
- Closed-toed shoes in all sizes
- Men’s pants in various sizes
- Bras
- Bottle brushes
- Fingernail clippers
Only new items in original packaging are accepted.
Starting Nov. 29, the following donation sites are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
- Kessler (Indy): 2625 W. Kessler Blvd N Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46222
- Columbus: 2160 Arnold St. Columbus, IN, 47203
- Fort Wayne: 130 W. Cook Road, Fort Wayne, IN, 46825
- South Bend: 1901 S. Kemble Avenue, South Bend, IN, 46613
- Lafayette: 5280 Haggarty Lane, Lafayette, IN, 47905
- Terre Haute: 3614 Maple Avenue, Terre Haute, IN, 47804
- Evansville: 3300 E. Division St., Evansville, IN, 47715
- New Albany: 2909 Grant Line Road, New Albany, IN, 47150
IDHS added that Hoosiers have donated more than 1.5 million items to Camp Atterbury so far.
For more information, including an Amazon wish list, visit teamrubiconusa.org/resettlement.
Indiana residents interested in making monetary donations can do so through Team Rubicon or the American Red Cross at the following links: