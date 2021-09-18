Domino’s breaks ground in Indiana for pizza dough site

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Domino’s Pizza plans to make a lot of dough in Indiana.

Joined by Gov. Eric Holcomb, the pizza chain broke ground Friday at a dough production and warehouse facility in Merrillville in the AmeriPlex business park.

“When people think of Indiana manufacturing, they think of steel, RVs and limestone. Today, we add Domino’s pizza dough to our recipe, because we both know how to deliver,” Holcomb said.

The facility, which is expected to be finished by the end of 2022, will supply pizza ingredients to Domino’s shops in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin. Domino’s will get tax incentives.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to put one of the centers right here in Merrillville. The partnerships we have here have made is as easy and could be,” Domino’s chief executive Richard Allison said.