Domestic violence calls soaring in Indy as advocates push out resources, raise awareness

INDIANAPOLIS — Domestic violence calls are increasing across the city. The Domestic Violence Network reports an increase of an average of 125% regarding domestic violence calls to IMPD, some zip codes report an increase of 250%.

Here are some helpful resources for you or someone you know:

Call 2-1-1

Silent No More, Inc.: 317-728-6733 or find them on Facebook, www.facebook.com/SilentNoMoreInc. This is their website, www.silentnomoreinc.org.

Julian Center: 317-920-9320. You can connect with them on their website, www.juliancenter.org/

Families First: 317-634-6341. You can find more information on their website, www.familiesfirstindiana.org/domestic-violence.

The heartbreaking issue of domestic violence made headlines this week after two domestic violence-related shootings resulted in a total of five people being killed.

“Domestic violence, whether it’s fist or guns or knives or whatever, it’s uncalled for,” IMPD Police Chief Randal Taylor said during a prayer vigil Wednesday night. “We’re hoping they can get the message out that look, before it gets to that point, get yourself out of that situation and get the person who’s doing it some help.”

Silent No More, Inc., a non-profit organization providing crisis intervention, and education, prevention, awareness to schools, churches and any organization that houses families or children, organized the vigil at the corner of 38th and Sherman Drive.

This is the 46218 zip code which records the highest volume of domestic violence-related calls, along with 46201 where the quadruple murder happened this weekend.

“Just this year in 2021, we’ve rose 113% when it comes to deaths related to domestic violence,” Danyette Smith, Founder and Executive Director of Silent No More, Inc., said of the city-wide numbers.

The Domestic Violence Network wants victims to know they are not alone, and there absolutely is help out there.

“I know it feels like such a daunting situation right now, and that there’s no help available and there’s no way out, but there absolutely is,” Kelly McBride, Executive Director, said.