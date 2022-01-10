Dole expands recall of salads over listeria risk; products were sold in Indiana

Dole has expanded its recall of salads linked to a Listeria outbreak to include products sold in more than two dozen states, including Indiana.

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. said the Dole-branded and private label packaged salads were processed at plants in Springfield, Ohio, and Soledad, California. The company said raw iceberg lettuce used in the products was found to contain Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled products from both facilities were distributed to several states, including Indiana.

The company issued an initial recall last month after 2 people died and 16 others were infected with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially among young children, frail or elderly people, and those with compromised immune systems.

Healthy individuals suffering from Listeria infection may have only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. However, it can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

The products from Ohio are identified by a product lot code beginning with the letter “W” and a “Best if Used By” date between Dec. 22, 2021, and Jan.9, 2022.

Products that are part of the California lot are identified by a product lot code beginning with the letter “B” and a “Best if Used By” date between Dec. 23, 2021, and Jan. 8, 2022.

Customers who bought the products should throw them out. So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the products included in the expanded recall.

Recalled items from the Ohio facility were distributed in the following states:

Alabama

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Maryland

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

North Carolina

Nebraska

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Virginia

Wisconsin

Dole said the Ohio salads were also distributed to the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec.

Recalled items from the California facility were distributed to these states:

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Louisiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Maryland

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

New York

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Wisconsin

The salads were also distributed to the following Canadian provinces Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Anyone with questions about the recall should call the Dole Consumer Response Center at 1-800-356-3111, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Here’s the complete list of recalled products:

Soledad, California Recalled Product List

Product Description UPC Code Dole 10oz Very Veggie 0-71430-01008-2 Dole 11oz Greener Selection 0-71430-00965-9 Dole 12oz American 0-71430-00933-8 Dole 12oz Garden Salad / Salade Du Jardin 0-71430-01135-5 Dole 13.25oz Country Ranch Kit 0-71430-01730-2 Dole 13oz Southwest Kit 0-71430-01701-2 Dole 16oz Value Size Shredded Lettuce 0-71430-84616-2 Dole 24oz Value Size Garden Salad 0-71430-01136-2 Dole 3lb Garden Salad 0-71430-01138-6 Dole 5.8 oz Chicken Club BLT Salad Bowl 0-71430-00123-3 Dole 6.05 oz Avocado Ranch Salad with Chicken Bowl 0-71430-00125-7 Dole 6.25 oz Backyard BBQ Salad with Chicken Bowl 0-71430-00124-0 Dole 6.25 oz Santa Fe Style Salad Bowl 0-71430-00118-9 Dole 7.25 oz Turkey & Bacon Country Cobb Salad Bowl 0-71430-00120-2 Dole 7.65oz Café Chef Salad Bowl 0-71430-00115-8 Dole 8oz Shredded Lettuce 0-71430-01065-5 Dole 9.1oz Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit 0-71430-00093-9 Dole 9.8oz Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit 0-71430-00100-4 HEB 12oz American Salad 0-41220-35500-6 HEB 8oz Shredded Lettuce 0-41220-35521-1 HEB 9.5oz Premium Ranch Kit 0-41220791569-0 Marketside 7.45 oz Premium Avocado Ranch Bowl 6-81131-37735-5 Marketside 11.75 oz Multi-Serve Southwestern Style Salad Bowl 6-81131-42361-8 Marketside 12oz Classic Salad 6-81131-32894-4 Marketside 12oz Crisp Greens 6-81131-35503-2 Marketside 1lb Shredded Lettuce 6-81131-53209-9 Marketside 24oz Classic Salad 6-81131-32895-1 Marketside 6.35 oz Santa Fe Style Bowl 6-81131-42363-2 Marketside 6.81 oz BLT Salad Bowl 6-81131-37736-2 Marketside 7.25 oz Chef Salad Bowl 6-81131-35506-3 Marketside 7.25 oz Cobb Salad Bowl 6-81131-35507-0 Marketside 8oz Shredded Lettuce 6-81131-32896-8 Presidents Choice 12.25oz Ranch Kit / Le Choix du President Ranch Kit de Salade 0-60383-00493-4 President’s Choice 12oz Garden Salad / Le Choix du President Salade Jardiniere 0-60383-22268-0 President’s Choice 13oz Sesame Ginger Kit / Le Choix du President Sesame et Gingembre 0-60383-02320-1 President’s Choice 13oz Southwest Salad Kit / Le Choix du President Sud-Ouest 0-60383-02319-5

Springfield, Ohio Recalled Product List

Product Description UPC Code Dole 10 oz Very Veggie / Ranache de Legumes 0-71430-01008-2 Dole 11 oz Greener Selection / Selection de Verdure 0-71430-00965-9 Dole 12 oz American / Melange Americain 0-71430-00933-8 Dole 12 oz Garden Salad / Salade du Jardin 0-71430-01135-5 Dole 13 oz Asian Island Crunch / Croustillante Des Iles Asiatiques 0-71430-01721-0 Dole 13 oz Southwest Salad Kit 0-71430-01701-2 Dole 13 oz Southwest Salad Kit / Salade du Sud-ouest 0-71430-01711-1 Dole 13.25 Country Ranch Kit 0-71430-01730-2 Dole 16 oz Shredded Lettuce 0-71430-84616-2 Dole 2 lb Garden Salad 0-71430-01137-9 Dole 24 oz Value Size Garden Salad 0-71430-01136-2 Dole 8 oz Shredded Lettuce 0-71430-01065-5 Dole 9.1 oz Peppercorn Ranch / Ranch et Poivre 0-71430-00098-4 Dole 9.1 oz Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit 0-71430-00093-9 Dole 9.8 oz Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit 0-71430-00100-4 Dole 9.8 oz Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit / Teriyaki A L’ananas 0-71430-00182-0 Kroger 12 oz American Blend 0-11110-91041-7 Kroger 12 oz Classic Garden 0-11110-91036-3 Kroger 12 oz Veggie Blend 0-11110-91048-6 Kroger 24 oz Classic Garden 0-11110-91037-0 Kroger 8oz. Shredded Iceberg Lettuce 0-11110-91613-6 Little Salad Bar 10 oz Caesar Salad Kit 4099100 087000 Little Salad Bar 10.65 oz. Chopped Caesar Kit 4099100263923 Little Salad Bar 12 oz Garden Salad 4099100082982 Little Salad Bar 8 oz Shredded Lettuce 4099100087963 Little Salad Bar 9 oz Italian Salad 4099100083194 Marketside 12 oz Classic Iceberg Salad 6-81131-32894-4 Marketside 12 oz Crisp Greens 6-81131-35503-2 Marketside 16 oz Shredded Lettuce 6-81131-53209-9 Marketside 24 oz Classic Iceberg Salad 6-81131-32895-1 Marketside 8 oz Shredded Lettuce 6-81131-32896-8 Presidents Choice 12 oz Garden Salad / Le Choix du President Salade Jardiniere 0-60383-22268-0 Presidents Choice 12 oz Mixed Greens / Le Choix du President Melange de Legumes- Feuilles 0-60383-00188-9 Presidents Choice 12.25 oz Ranch Kit / Le Choix du President Ranch Kit de Salade 0-60383-00493-4 Presidents Choice 13 oz. Sesame Ginger Kit / Le Choix du President Sesame et Gingembre 0-60383-02320-1 Presidents Choice 13 oz. Southwest Salad Kit / Le Choix du President Sud-Ouest 0-60383-02319-5