Dole expands recall of salads over listeria risk; products were sold in Indiana

Dole has expanded its recall of salads linked to a Listeria outbreak to include products sold in more than two dozen states, including Indiana.

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc. said the Dole-branded and private label packaged salads were processed at plants in Springfield, Ohio, and Soledad, California. The company said raw iceberg lettuce used in the products was found to contain Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled products from both facilities were distributed to several states, including Indiana.

The company issued an initial recall last month after 2 people died and 16 others were infected with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially among young children, frail or elderly people, and those with compromised immune systems.

Healthy individuals suffering from Listeria infection may have only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. However, it can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

The products from Ohio are identified by a product lot code beginning with the letter “W” and a “Best if Used By” date between Dec. 22, 2021, and Jan.9, 2022.

Products that are part of the California lot are identified by a product lot code beginning with the letter “B” and a “Best if Used By” date between Dec. 23, 2021, and Jan. 8, 2022.

Customers who bought the products should throw them out. So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the products included in the expanded recall.

Recalled items from the Ohio facility were distributed in the following states:

  • Alabama
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Iowa
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Massachusetts
  • Maryland
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • North Carolina
  • Nebraska
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Virginia
  • Wisconsin

Dole said the Ohio salads were also distributed to the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec.

Recalled items from the California facility were distributed to these states:

  • Alabama
  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Iowa
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • Maryland
  • North Dakota
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New York
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • Wisconsin

The salads were also distributed to the following Canadian provinces Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Anyone with questions about the recall should call the Dole Consumer Response Center at 1-800-356-3111, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Here’s the complete list of recalled products:

Soledad, California Recalled Product List

Product DescriptionUPC Code
Dole 10oz Very Veggie0-71430-01008-2
Dole 11oz Greener Selection0-71430-00965-9
Dole 12oz American0-71430-00933-8
Dole 12oz Garden Salad / Salade Du Jardin0-71430-01135-5
Dole 13.25oz Country Ranch Kit0-71430-01730-2
Dole 13oz Southwest Kit0-71430-01701-2
Dole 16oz Value Size Shredded Lettuce0-71430-84616-2
Dole 24oz Value Size Garden Salad0-71430-01136-2
Dole 3lb Garden Salad0-71430-01138-6
Dole 5.8 oz Chicken Club BLT Salad Bowl0-71430-00123-3
Dole 6.05 oz Avocado Ranch Salad with Chicken Bowl0-71430-00125-7
Dole 6.25 oz Backyard BBQ Salad with Chicken Bowl0-71430-00124-0
Dole 6.25 oz Santa Fe Style Salad Bowl0-71430-00118-9
Dole 7.25 oz Turkey & Bacon Country Cobb Salad Bowl0-71430-00120-2
Dole 7.65oz Café Chef Salad Bowl0-71430-00115-8
Dole 8oz Shredded Lettuce0-71430-01065-5
Dole 9.1oz Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit0-71430-00093-9
Dole 9.8oz Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit0-71430-00100-4
HEB 12oz American Salad0-41220-35500-6
HEB 8oz Shredded Lettuce0-41220-35521-1
HEB 9.5oz Premium Ranch Kit0-41220791569-0
Marketside 7.45 oz Premium Avocado Ranch Bowl6-81131-37735-5
Marketside 11.75 oz Multi-Serve Southwestern Style Salad Bowl6-81131-42361-8
Marketside 12oz Classic Salad6-81131-32894-4
Marketside 12oz Crisp Greens6-81131-35503-2
Marketside 1lb Shredded Lettuce6-81131-53209-9
Marketside 24oz Classic Salad6-81131-32895-1
Marketside 6.35 oz Santa Fe Style Bowl6-81131-42363-2
Marketside 6.81 oz BLT Salad Bowl6-81131-37736-2
Marketside 7.25 oz Chef Salad Bowl6-81131-35506-3
Marketside 7.25 oz Cobb Salad Bowl6-81131-35507-0
Marketside 8oz Shredded Lettuce6-81131-32896-8
Presidents Choice 12.25oz Ranch Kit / Le Choix du President Ranch Kit de Salade0-60383-00493-4
President’s Choice 12oz Garden Salad / Le Choix du President Salade Jardiniere0-60383-22268-0
President’s Choice 13oz Sesame Ginger Kit / Le Choix du President Sesame et Gingembre0-60383-02320-1
President’s Choice 13oz Southwest Salad Kit / Le Choix du President Sud-Ouest0-60383-02319-5

Springfield, Ohio Recalled Product List

Product DescriptionUPC Code
Dole 10 oz Very Veggie / Ranache de Legumes0-71430-01008-2
Dole 11 oz Greener Selection / Selection de Verdure0-71430-00965-9
Dole 12 oz American / Melange Americain0-71430-00933-8
Dole 12 oz Garden Salad / Salade du Jardin0-71430-01135-5
Dole 13 oz Asian Island Crunch / Croustillante Des Iles Asiatiques0-71430-01721-0
Dole 13 oz Southwest Salad Kit0-71430-01701-2
Dole 13 oz Southwest Salad Kit / Salade du Sud-ouest0-71430-01711-1
Dole 13.25 Country Ranch Kit0-71430-01730-2
Dole 16 oz Shredded Lettuce0-71430-84616-2
Dole 2 lb Garden Salad0-71430-01137-9
Dole 24 oz Value Size Garden Salad0-71430-01136-2
Dole 8 oz Shredded Lettuce0-71430-01065-5
Dole 9.1 oz Peppercorn Ranch / Ranch et Poivre0-71430-00098-4
Dole 9.1 oz Peppercorn Ranch Chopped Kit0-71430-00093-9
Dole 9.8 oz Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit0-71430-00100-4
Dole 9.8 oz Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple Kit / Teriyaki A L’ananas0-71430-00182-0
Kroger 12 oz American Blend0-11110-91041-7
Kroger 12 oz Classic Garden0-11110-91036-3
Kroger 12 oz Veggie Blend0-11110-91048-6
Kroger 24 oz Classic Garden0-11110-91037-0
Kroger 8oz. Shredded Iceberg Lettuce0-11110-91613-6
Little Salad Bar 10 oz Caesar Salad Kit4099100 087000
Little Salad Bar 10.65 oz. Chopped Caesar Kit4099100263923
Little Salad Bar 12 oz Garden Salad4099100082982
Little Salad Bar 8 oz Shredded Lettuce4099100087963
Little Salad Bar 9 oz Italian Salad4099100083194
Marketside 12 oz Classic Iceberg Salad6-81131-32894-4
Marketside 12 oz Crisp Greens6-81131-35503-2
Marketside 16 oz Shredded Lettuce6-81131-53209-9
Marketside 24 oz Classic Iceberg Salad6-81131-32895-1
Marketside 8 oz Shredded Lettuce6-81131-32896-8
Presidents Choice 12 oz Garden Salad / Le Choix du President Salade Jardiniere0-60383-22268-0
Presidents Choice 12 oz Mixed Greens / Le Choix du President Melange de Legumes- Feuilles0-60383-00188-9
Presidents Choice 12.25 oz Ranch Kit / Le Choix du President Ranch Kit de Salade0-60383-00493-4
Presidents Choice 13 oz. Sesame Ginger Kit / Le Choix du President Sesame et Gingembre0-60383-02320-1
Presidents Choice 13 oz. Southwest Salad Kit / Le Choix du President Sud-Ouest0-60383-02319-5

