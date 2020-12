FILE- In this March 28, 2018, file photo, Harbor, an 8-week old Labrador retriever, takes a nap during a news conference at the American Kennel Club headquarters in New York. America’s dogs are having their day as the coronavirus keeps many people at home more with their pets and is spurring so much adoption and fostering that some shelters’ kennels have emptied. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Sleeping with your dog may be the key to a peaceful night’s rest. In fact, it may be better than sharing your bed with a human.

That is according to a new sleeping pattern study from Canisius College in New York.

Researchers found dogs were less disruptive while sleeping compared to a partner or cat.

It also found dogs offer more comfort and security, and people who sleep beside their pooches tend to fall asleep faster and wake up earlier than people who sleep without one.