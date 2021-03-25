Dog with head stuck under boulder rescued after nearly 20 hours

LAKE WINOLA, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders in Pennsylvania rescued a missing dog found pinned under a boulder this week with the help of another pooch.

On Monday, Lake Winola firefighters and Tunkhannock Township police officer Timothy McCoy responded to a 911 call about a dog trapped under a rock in Falls Township in Wyoming County.​

They had no idea how difficult it would be to get to the puppy.

“When we got on scene, we found out the dog was actually in a cave, with its head stuck in a hole,” said Lake Winola Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Nate Evans.

“She was there for a while,” McCoy said. “She was definitely hungry; she was definitely cold.”

They believe the eight-month-old golden retriever, Brandy, chased an animal into the hole and got stuck. Brandy’s owner, Nadia Delicati, said she had been missing since Sunday evening.

“Everyone was searching, praying, sharing the post,” Delicati said.

They searched the woods but couldn’t see or hear her. Brandy’s head was wedged in so tight that she couldn’t make a sound. It was their other dog Bailey, Brandy’s mother, that tracked her scent and led Delicati to the cave.

Unable to dig Brandy out, she called 911. It was a complicated rescue. About five firefighters took chisels and sledgehammers to the rocks trying to get access to Brandy.

“We had to make the hole a little bigger, so we could put our smallest guy in,” Evans said.

“I was able to take a pry bar between the two rocks that had her by the head, put all my weight into it, lifted just enough that her head popped out. Couldn’t believe it but it worked out really well,” Lake Winola Volunteer Fire Department Lt. Eric Coolbaugh said.

After being stuck for nearly 20 hours, Brandy’s paw was a little swollen, but other than being hungry and exhausted, she was fine, her owner said.

“She ran right to her owner. It honestly was like a scene from a movie,” McCoy said.

Delicati said she’s overwhelmed by the support from the community, and she thanked the first responders for saving Brandy’s life.

“I said ‘How can I thank you’?” I was just so grateful when they brought Brandy out,” Delicati said.

Finally free, Brandy thanked her rescuers herself — one by one.

“We see so many tragic events that something like this, you can get her out safely, and we got lots of kisses and love from the dog,” Coolbaugh said. “It made our day. It made our day big time.”