Dog rescued from Guam missing after running away from Indy airport

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis area animal rescue is asking for help finding a missing dog.

Peaceful Souls Animal Rescue & Recovery rescued Toby after he was found dying on the streets of Guam.

The dog was nursed back to health and then flown for more than 24 hours to meet his new family in Indiana. But the rescue says Toby was so spooked upon landing at the Indianapolis Airport Saturday night that he ran off during a bathroom break.

The rescue is asking anyone who sees Toby not to chase him since he is likely very scared.

Instead, they are asking you to contact them here.