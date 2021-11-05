Dog perishes in Indianapolis fire that damaged 3 homes

Firefighters on scene at the Kenwood Avenue fire. (Photo provided by IFD)

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire damaged three homes and killed a dog on Indy’s near north side Friday afternoon.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 3100 block of N. Kenwood Avenue at around 1:05 p.m. after a man returned home and found his house ablaze.

The man told firefighters his golden doodle named Prince was still inside the home. Despite firefighters locating the animal and carrying it from the burning home, the dog did not survive.

Three homes were damaged in total by the fire and two families have been displaced. Red Cross is assisting in finding the families shelter.











Photos provided by IFD

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.