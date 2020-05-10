Dog killed, 10 people displaced by fire on northeast side of Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire scorched two homes on Indianapolis’ northeast side Sunday afternoon, leaving one dog dead and 10 total people displaced, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

IFD believes a home in the 4800 block of Birmingham Drive caught fire, and that fire spread to the second home.

The family that lived in the initial house to catch fire was not home at the time, but a dog died in the flames. The structure of the home completely collapsed, IFD said.

Officials say the second home sustained minimal damage.

Aside from the dog, no injured were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.