FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to Hoosier’s online complaints about their significant other’s viewing habits, many in the state are watching “too much” football.

While there are plenty of viewing options with television networks and streaming services serving up football on a near-constant basis, for some couples, it can just be a bit overwhelming.

That’s according to a new study done by the sports betting website BetOnline, which used geotagged X (formerly called Twitter) data to determine which states had the most people complaining about their partner’s football watching.

Indiana ranked third out of all 50 states for the most posts featuring phrases like “watches football all day” or “watches too much football” while also featuring one of the keywords of husband, wife, partner, boyfriend, or girlfriend.

The study tracked more than 190,000 tweets over a 30-day period.

Here’s a look at the top ten;

West Virginia Ohio Indiana Texas Iowa Wisconsin Michigan Utah Alabama Pennsylvania

Data map courtesy of BetOnline

Kansas reportedly had the least number of complaints of significant others watching too much football.