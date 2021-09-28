Doctors urging people to get flu shots ahead of flu season

INDIANAPOLIS — Now that fall has arrived, doctors are urging people to get their flu shots.

The CDC recommends people aged six months or older get the flu vaccine. The Indiana Department of Health is offering both the flu and covid vaccines at its mobile clinics and its clinic near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Officials say even though there were very few cases of flu last season, that could change this year.

“In the face of the global covid pandemic – the last thing we want to have to deal with is overlaying a typical flu season on top of the covid burden that’s facing our hospitals and health systems today,” said Dr. Christopher Doehring, Vice President of Medical Affairs for Franciscan Health.

Several local providers are also offering both vaccines. Doctors say it is safe to get your flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.