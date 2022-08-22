MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a deadly shooting that left a man with seven gunshot wounds began shooting less than 90 seconds after encountering the victim outside of a bar near Ball State’s campus, investigators say.

Que’Aundre Johnson, 19, from Marion was killed overnight Saturday after a shooting outside of Brothers Bar and Grill at W. University Avenue and Dill Street.

Malek Williams

Muncie police obtained video surveillance footage from the Village Promenade, Brothers, and the Marathon gas station where Johnson was found.

According to court documents, Johnson was seen on the footage walking towards the entrance of Brothers when a man steps in his path and stops to talk with him.

That man was identified by witnesses as 21-year-old Malek Williams.

Investigators say the two speak for “approximately one minute and twelve seconds” before Williams pulls a gun from his waistband and begins shooting Johnson.

Court documents say Williams continued shooting at Johnson as he ran across the street to the Marathon gas station. Johnson can be seen falling outside of the gas station. Williams is then reportedly seen running down an alley and out of the camera’s view.

Johnson was taken to Ball State Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Police say he had seven gunshot wounds.

Several witnesses identified Williams as the shooter, including a woman who said she was dating Johnson and used to date Williams.

After running Williams’ address, investigators learned he drove a black Volkswagen CC. Police spotted the vehicle outside of Williams’ apartment and pulled him over when he left his home early Saturday evening.

Once taken into custody, court documents report Williams confessed to shooting Johnson and told police where the gun was and where to find the clothes he had worn during the shooting.

Williams was charged with murder and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, due to how many bystanders were present during the shooting. Investigators say they found 13 shell casings between Brothers and the Marathon gas station.