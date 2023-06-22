NEW CASTLE, Ind. — An inmate in prison repeatedly stabbed a counselor and another inmate leading to being charged with more crimes, according to court documents.

Ronald E. Menzie, 46, was charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, a Level 1 Felony and one count of Prisoner Possessing a Deadly Weapon, a Level 4 Felony.

On Friday, April 28, at approximately 10:17 a.m. the Indiana State Police received a call from investigators at the Indiana Department Corrections Internal Affairs on a report of a staff member stabbed at the New Castle Correctional Facility.

A behavior specialist at the prison was a providing a small group session when Menzie reportedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the instructor in the head and neck. Another inmate witnessing the incident then tackled Menzie. The inmate was wounded on his upper chest and upper right arm.

According to testimonies in court documents, Menzie was playing solitaire and talking during class and did not appear to be angry until the teacher “observed” his behavior, as described in court documents. He then began his attack.

Menzie, who is blind in one eye, was believed to be paranoid by the behavioral specialist and inmate. He was particularly worried about getting poisoned through food.

Menzie was convicted of murder in 2019.

The two victims were transported to an area hospital.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.