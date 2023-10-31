INDIANAPOLIS — A Tucson, Arizona, man has been arrested for threatening to place pipe bombs on schools buses in Indiana.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona, 28-year-old Amir Safavi Farokhi was arrested by the FBI’s southern Arizona violent crime and gang task force because he allegedly used his telephone in Tucson to threaten to place pipe bombs on school buses in the Castleton area of Indianapolis.

Court filings indicate Farokhi called IMPD and threatened to bomb school buses on Oct. 24. Officials reported that Farokhi called the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and told its phone operators to send officers to a specific location in Castleton because he placed pipe bombs on school buses would shoot any responding officers.

Farokhi also attempted to intimidate members of the Bloomington Police Department’s staff on Oct. 21. Court documents state that Farokhi called BPD several times. During one of the calls, he told an employee he was watching them through a window.

He also told the employee he was going to “rape (them) until (they are) dead.” Court documents indicate Farokhi informed the employee he was going to rape their children. He reportedly told the employee he would wait outside for them until their shift ended.

Farokhi’s phone threats weren’t limited to police departments in Indiana. He also threatened multiple hospitals in Tucson, according to recent legal filings.

Farokhi allegedly called Tucson ER Hospital and threatened the staff there. Farokhi said he would shoot hospital staff and patients if he didn’t get the medication he wanted.

Farokhi also called Northwest Hospital in Tucson and allegedly threatened to shoot hospital staff and patients. The hospital went into lockdown for two hours after Farokhi called it, according to court documents.

Farokhi allegedly called the same hospital on Oct. 23 and claimed he was 10 minutes away from the hospital with a machine gun. He then threatened to “shoot everyone at the hospital.”

Farokhi used the same phone number to threaten the Arizona hospitals and BPD, according to court documents. After executing multiple search warrants, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department located Farokhi driving a vehicle to his residence on Oct. 24.