MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County man was arrested on Saturday after he fled from police in a U-Haul box truck.

According to an affidavit for probable cause filed Monday, a U-Haul that was reported stolen was found at a Planet Fitness in Muncie. Officers were dispatched to the area to investigate the report.

When police arrived at the scene, they observed the U-Haul, which was occupied by a man. According to court documents, officers continued to watch the vehicle as it moved from Planet Fitness to a U-Haul rental center located at 1501 McGalliard Rd.

As officers continued to follow the U-Haul, the truck suddenly sped up and the driver jumped out of its door. Police later identified the man as James Myers II.

Court documents indicate that Myers ran south near 2900 Broadway Ave. after he bailed from the U-Haul. Police pursued Myers and ordered him to stop, but he did not comply with the officers’ commands.

Police reported that they used footprints in the snow to track Myers during the chase. According to court documents, Myers’ footprints stopped near a business’ fence.

Police ultimately determined that Myers hopped the fence and was later stopped by the business’ employees.

After they found Myers, police returned to the Muncie U-Haul location and learned the truck had never been formally reported stolen. Court documents indicate a U-Haul employee still told police he had received a report about a U-Haul stolen from Yorktown.

When police in Muncie reached out to the Yorktown Police Department, they learned that YPD was unable to complete a report on the theft because it was difficult to get ahold of the person who contacted them about the stolen U-Haul.

According to police reports, Myers’ listed address is in Yorktown.

Police indicated that, during a subsequent search of the U-Haul, they found multiple plastic bags containing various substances described as “White and crystal-like, brown and rock-like and hard.” According to court documents, investigators also recovered bolt cutters, Myers’ Indiana ID card and plastic tubs containing Beanie Babies.

Myers has been preliminarily charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or other narcotic drugs and two counts of resisting law enforcement.

Three of the four charges Myers faces are Level 6 Felonies. The maximum penalty for a Level 6 Felony in Indiana is 2.5-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000.