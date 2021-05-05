Do your homework to find cheap flights now, says travel expert

INDIANAPOLIS – Travelers looking to make plans that require a flight know information has changed a lot lately on where you can and can’t go. Restrictions vary by country, and guidance from the CDC updated recently as well.

But, one travel expert says, do some research and you can score great deals right now.

“It’s never been cheaper to fly as it has been for years before the pandemic,” said Scott Keyes, founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights, an online resource that scours the web for flight deals. “The confluence of factors that caused all those cheap flights to be available before the pandemic are going to continue coming out of the pandemic.”

Keyes said, for those hoping to travel this summer and looking for a cheap flight, booking sooner rather than later is your best bet.

“It is absolutely the case that we are about to see a surge in demand for travel, pent up demand for travel right now is unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” Keyes said.

For the fall and beyond, he expects lots of available cheap flights.

“Folks are getting out, they’re traveling, they’re excited to be able to make up for lost time,” Keyes said. “With that sort of interest and excitement for travel, the mistake that a lot of people make is then assuming that means we’re going to start seeing only expensive flights from here on out, and that’s an expensive mistake to make because the fact is we are still awash in cheap flights.”

Keyes also reminds travelers to do some research, like booking on an airline that offers flexibility to change travel dates without a penalty. More locations are opening up, especially for those looking at international travel, so ask airlines what their policies are for COVID-19 cancelations or delays before booking.

Keyes’ new book Take More Vacations comes out May 11, 2021.

Click here for the travel latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Click here for the latest travel guidance from the U.S. Department of State.