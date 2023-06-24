INDIANAPOLIS — A car is in the process of being recovered from the White River after a fisherman notified authorities of his discovery Saturday afternoon.

A fisherman on the river spotted the vehicle while utilizing a sonar unit and informed the Indianapolis Fire Department of his discovery. IFD responded shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon near Broad Ripple Park, located at 1500 Broad Ripple Avenue.

Upon arrival, a dive operation was conducted to determine the exact location of the vehicle.

IFD said the process of removing the vehicle from the water has been turned over to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. IMPD has also taken over the investigation into the circumstances of the discovery.

No other information was immediately available.

Courtesy of Indianapolis Fire Department

