NASHVILLE, Ind. — There is currently a fire in Brown County State Park, according to county dispatch and DNR.

Brown County 911 Dispatch confirmed Sunday afternoon that there is an ongoing fire in the state park. Apparent smoke from the fire can be seen near the intersection of SR-46 and SR-135.

Smoke visible near State Road 46 and State Road 135 in Brown County, Indiana / Jacob Burbrink

Dispatch said no local fire departments are currently responding and that the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is on scene.

Indiana DNR District 6 also confirmed that units are on scene of a fire, but could not say the cause, size or exact location. This article will be updated with more info as it becomes available.