[You can view the extended version of the interview above]

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Experts with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources say they have counted a record number of bald eagle nests in Indiana this year.

“Their population has really ‘taken off’ which is a wonderful thing to see around the state,” explains Allisyn Gillet, the State Ornithologist with the Indiana DNR. “We do keep records of bald eagle nests in the state, and we have counted at least 500 this year which is the greatest number that we’ve had since we’ve actually started documenting it.”

You have a better chance of spotting a bald eagle in our area due to its proximity to the Wabash River.

“Bald eagles really enjoy nesting along those large rivers. So, you can get numerous nests, maybe 5 to 10 in your area, just because of that corridor.”

To learn more about bald eagles, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources efforts to protect them, CLICK HERE.