DNR properties resume entrance fees; riding trails and restrooms reopen

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Turkey Run, Shades and Indiana Dunes state parks, and Deam Lake and Starve Hollow state recreation areas will resume collecting entrance fees Saturday.

The agency said all other DNR properties will resume charging entrance fees no later than May 15.



A full breakdown of entrance and other fees is at stateparks.IN.gov/5062.htm.



Regarding other imminent changes:

Equestrian and mountain bike trails will open, for day use only, on Monday, May 11.

Day-use restrooms and vault toilets will open at DNR properties by May 15. Until then, guests should come prepared for restroom use to be restricted.

Nature Centers and historic facilities in state parks properties will open the week of May 11; however, hours may be reduced, and social distancing may limit the number of guests allowed in the respective facility at one time.

Marinas will open the week of May 11, with limited operations.

The Fort Golf Course is open, and the golf pro shop at Fort Harrison State Park reopens the week of May 11, with self-service cart rental available with a limit of one person per cart.

A complete status list for facilities and services at DNR properties is at on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19.



Guests at DNR properties should remember the following when visiting:

Practice social distancing at all times, particularly, as you hike, picnic or use boat ramps. Keep a minimum of 6 feet from other individuals you encounter, for your safety and theirs.

Keep your group size small – fewer than 25 individuals is ideal.

Bring your own drinking water and hand sanitizer.

If you picnic, bring and use a covering for your picnic table and take it with you when you leave.

If a parking lot is full, move to another location.

If you feel sick or are running a temperature, plan a visit for a different day for the safety of other guests.