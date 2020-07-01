DNR preparing for busy July 4th boating weekend

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Historically, the Fourth of July is not Indiana’s busiest boating weekend, according to Indiana Conservation Officer Bill Doss.

However, as more Hoosiers are venturing out after months of COVID-19 isolation, Doss says this year may be different.

“We have seen an unprecedented amount of boat traffic on Indiana waterways,” Doss said. “We’ve seen the boat ramps at both Morse and Geist closed down twice this year, due to capacity. And we expect that to be the case this weekend.”

The result, Doss says, could be the busiest Fourth of July holiday on Indiana waterways in many years.

“We also have a large amount of new purchase boats in the state of Indiana that we’ve seen, so there’s a lot of beginner boaters,” Doss said.

From July 3 to July 5, Conservation Officers and local police departments will be closely watching for signs of BWI, Boating While Intoxicated. Increased patrols on the water are part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign, which focuses on education and enforcement of drunk boating laws.

Indiana law says you can drink while driving a boat. However, you can be arrested if you have a blood alcohol level of .08 percent. You can also be arrested at a lower BAC level if you show impairment.

“Once they show impairment over .05 percent, then they can be arrested for boating while intoxicated,” Doss said.

A BWI arrest can also mean losing your drivers license.

Doss and his fellow officers aren’t looking to “spoil” anyone’s holiday weekend, but they also don’t want a drunk boater to spoil the fun for those around them. State records show there were 170 boating accidents in Indiana in the last three years. Doss says about 80 percent of the accidents he responds to involve alcohol.

Doss says most people underestimate how much being on the water can accelerate impairment.

“You may think you’re okay after a certain amount of alcoholic drinks you had on land,” Doss said. “But when you’re on the water, it’s significantly different as far as how you’re able to conduct yourself.”

Doss also reminds Hoosiers that the law requires one wearable life jacket for each person on a boat, even if the person isn’t wearing it. Also, littering off a boat can carry a fine of $1,000.