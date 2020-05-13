DNR needs volunteer paddlers to monitor wildlife

INDIANAPOLIS — This sounds like a fun volunteer opportunity from the Department of Natural Resources. They are asking people who enjoy paddling through Indiana waterways to report their wildlife observations.

They need volunteers from June 1 to July 31.

The DNR says paddling is a great way to enjoy Indiana’s natural beauty, observe wildlife, and connect with nature.

Hoosiers who use canoes, kayaks, or other non-motorized paddlecraft can collect information about wildlife that frequents Indiana’s waterways.

The Indiana Paddlecraft Wildlife Index compiles the information.

The collected information will allow wildlife managers to estimate changes in key wildlife populations over time. The DNR may also gain insight into new locations where these species live.

Those interested can learn more or sign up to volunteer here.