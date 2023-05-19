WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body pulled from the Tippecanoe River.

The body was reported in the river around 6 p.m. Thursday by a resident on Bluewater Drive in Monticello.

After the body was recovered, the White County coroner identified the remains as 42-year-old Justin Younkin of Monticello.

The coroner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information of Younkin’s last whereabouts is encouraged to call Indiana DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.

Younkin is the second person to be pulled out of the Tippecanoe River in May. The body of 37-year-old Tyler Dilley was pulled from the water on May 12.