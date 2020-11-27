DNR encourages people to skip the stores, Opt Outside for Black Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — While Black Friday is typically a day for people to head to stores for deals, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indiana DNR is encouraging people to “opt outside.”

The Indiana DNR said state properties are great places to socially distance and avoid crowds this Black Friday. The department is offering several drawings for people choosing to opt outside.

People can enter by posting a photo of an outdoor Black Friday, camping at a DNR property, staying at an Indiana state park inn, or participating in the opt outside scavenger hunt. They will be entered in a grand prize drawing for a gift pack from the outdoor gear retailer REI in Castleton.

For more information about “opt outside” with DNR, visit on.IN.gov/optoutside.