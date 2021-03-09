DNR announces hiring for summer positions

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Tuesday that it’s hiring for the summer.

State park properties and inns are hiring around 1,300 workers for the summer season, the agency said.

According to DNR, there are positions available include gate attendants, laborers, naturalist aides, security, housekeeping, dishwashers, cooks, guest services, and camp store attendants.

Most positions will be seasonal, but some are full or part-time year-round positions.

For more information, visit WorkforIndiana.IN.gov.

To apply at one of the seven Indiana state park inns, visit IndianaInnsJobs.com.

Go to Stateparks.IN.gov to see which property or inn is closest to you.