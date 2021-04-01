DNR 2021-22 fishing, hunting licenses on sale; recreation guides available

INDIANAPOLIS (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana fishing and hunting licenses are now available for purchase and are valid from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources advises that those needing to purchase or renew their fishing license can either buy online or through a local retailer.

Anglers are invited to brush up on their fishing skills at a nearby fishing spot. Opening day of trout season for inland streams is April 24.

Guides to Indiana’s outdoor recreation and Indiana fishing are now available online, and free printed copies of each are available at local retail outlets, state parks, lakes, state forests and other DNR properties all over the Hoosier state. The DNR’s 2021 Indiana Recreation Guide is the one-stop source for information on state parks, state forests, lakes, fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves, state park inns, and other DNR properties.

A new property rule will go into effect later this summer requiring all visitors to fish and wildlife areas to sign in and get a one-day permit card before going into the field, regardless of activity. To ease into this new requirement, DNR asks that visitors sign in beginning Thursday. The one-day access permit must be kept on hand while visiting the respective FWA and must be completed and returned to a self-service booth, drop box, or the office before leaving.



DNR appreciates patrons’ patience in taking the extra time to fill out the permit. Feedback from these cards helps staff identify ways to improve Indiana’s FWAs for all users.