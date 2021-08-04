Divers recovered body of Plainfield man in Lake Monroe

File photo of the shores of Lake Monroe

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The body of a 29-year-old Plainfield man was recovered from Lake Monroe on Tuesday night.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Ambachew Nigatu was swimming with family off the beach of Fairfax State Recreation Area when he went missing.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene at 5:40 p.m. and a search was conducted by multiple agencies. At 6:50 p.m., Nigatu was found by a member of the Monroe County Dive Team in six feet of water.

Nigatu was unresponsive and pronounced dead on scene.