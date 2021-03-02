Disturbing trend in Indy as more women being killed, young mother’s life illustrates the tragedy of this violence

INDIANAPOLIS — More women are being killed in Indianapolis in 2021, from January 1 to March 1, than during that time period in both 2020 and 2019. Monday morning, IMPD officers found two young mothers shot to death at the Postbrook East Apartments on the city’s northeast side.

The family of one of those women, 21-year-old A’Shanti Robinson, gathered for prayer and a balloon release Tuesday evening.

“My daughter was a beautiful woman, girl, daughter,” Rachael Gibson, A’Shanti’s mother said through tears. “Outstanding.”

A’Shanti was found alongside Patrice Jones. Gibson said she and A’Shanti were friends.

“I would like to say my condolences to the other female that was with A’Shanti as well and her mother,” Gibson said. “Send the prayers to her as well and her family, but we will seek justice.”

There is a disturbing trend happening in Indy. According to IMPD’s homicide data, from January 1 to March 1, three women were killed in 2019. They made up 13% of homicides at that point in the year.

During that same timeframe in 2020, 8 women were killed and made up 19% of homicides at that point. This year during that span, 13 women have been killed. Female victims make up 30% of homicides.

“It was rare, very rare to hear of women being killed, particularly Black women and young women at that,” Pastor James Jackson of Fervent Prayer Ministries said.

Jackson’s lived in Indy since he was a child. His church is close to the apartment complex where the shootings happened Monday morning.

Jackson partners with the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition and keeps his eyes on public safety data.

“The problems that we’re facing will require every body being involved,” Jackson said. “Every organization, every person working for the peace of Marion County.”

During the gathering for A’Shanti, her aunt pleaded with those in attendance and the community to stop the violence.

“We cannot do anything without God,” Minister Tasha Ratcliffe said. “I know it’s so human for us to want to seek revenge right, cause that’s what we do. But again, all that belongs to the Lord.”

If you know anything about this case, or any of the 21 unsolved homicide cases for 2021, call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS.