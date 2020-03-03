Dish wants to pay you $1,000 to watch 15 hours of ‘The Office’

It may sound like a joke Jim would play on Dwight—but you can get paid $1,000 to watch 15 hours of The Office.

Dish is looking for someone to watch the NBC sitcom. The winner gets $1,000 in cash, a Netflix gift card and a bag of Office merchandise.

The winner has to complete a checklist identifying common tropes from the show.

Just apply by Monday, March 16. You just have to fill out an online application. If you’re a little “stitious,” you can post a video submission that could possibly boost your chances.

Dish said you have to be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen to get the job. You can apply here.