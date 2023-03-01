EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady DeWine visited the site of the East Palestine train derailment, with DeWine saying that he was impressed by the cleanup operation.

The two were in town for an update on the waste removal efforts. As part of their stop, they also visited Sulphur Run and Leslie Run, where surface water testing and sediment washing are underway.

The governor was wearing a boot cast due to an injury to his leg from his last visit to East Palestine.

The DeWines were joined by Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Director Ann Vogel. They were also joined by Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

They were told about 5,000 cubic yards of soil have been removed, but when the replacement of the track happens, six times that amount will be remediated.

Contaminated water from the site is processed on the scene and stored in tanks before being trucked to a rail yard in Lordstown and taken to disposal well sites — most of which will go to Texas and some to a site in Vickery, Ohio for final disposal.

DeWine said the cleanup is a “huge operation” but that he is impressed by the work that is being done so far. It was the first time that he has been down to the derailment site to watch the cleanup efforts.

“The whole goal here is to make this community safe,” he said, but he said it “can’t happen overnight.”

Water is being aerated to add oxygen and break down compounds in the water. The creek bed is also being churned up so that contaminated material there can come to the surface and be vacuumed away for disposal. The operation there runs 24/7.

Vogel said there is evidence that the cleanup is working.

“We’ve seen fish populations being restored. We’ve seen the aquatic life coming back four miles away, so it’s getting closer, so it’s a matter of time,” she said. “Things will be restored.”

The group then stopped at East Palestine High School, where DeWine met with the district superintendent Chris Neifer.

He and Fran also joined students and staff in the high school’s cafeteria, where they chatted, signed autographs and posed for pictures.

Tuesday, EPA Administrator Michael Regan visited the school. He talked with students and staff about the impact that the derailment has left.

Next, DeWine and the First Lady head to the Brightside Project, where they will help pack boxes of supplies for a distribution happening Saturday.

The couple will be attending Wednesday’s press conference with FEMA at 4 p.m., where DeWine is expected to speak. Also expected to speak is Federal Railroad Administrator Amit Bose.

We will be providing live updates on his visit. Check back here for updates.