INDIANAPOLIS — The ever popular, twice annual, city-wide dining experience, Devour Indy is back!

From new arrivals to mainstays like St. Elmo Steak House, more than 100 restaurants are participating throughout central Indiana. Whether you like steak, sandwiches, shrimp, salad or anything in between, there’s something for everybody–and every palate–to devour.

St. Elmo General Manager Richard Edwards was one of the event’s founding members and more than 20 years later, he said the huge continual buy-in from the culinary community helps keep Devour going.

“It is designed to bring people into restaurants. It is designed to give people an opportunity to try something they haven’t tried before and then with the marketing on it, guests may not even know the restaurant was on the map,” Edwards said. “This is a great opportunity for everyone to try those new ones, to come back to their old favorites and to come back downtown.”

St. Elmo itself will offer a three-course meal for $46 that includes its famous shrimp cocktail, soup or salad, finished by filet mignon, crab stuffed shrimp or roasted chicken breast.

Devour Indy runs through Sunday, Sept. 3. St. Elmo fans can enjoy their Devour menu weekly–the steakhouse offers the same deal every Sunday night.

For a full list of all participating restaurants and map, click here.