Devour Indy releases menus ahead of Summerfest launch

INDIANAPOLIS — Devour Indy has released its menus one week ahead of the 2021 Summerfest launch.

More than 100 restaurants across the Indianapolis area will be participating by offering featured specially priced menus from Monday, August 23 to Sunday, August 5.

The two-week long event will support the Indiana Hospitality Relief Fund . IHRF has provided $500 grants to over 400 struggling hospitality workers in Indiana since April 2020.

Sample menus

Here are some sample dinner menus from a few of the participating restaurants. Tax and gratuity are not included in the price.

Apocalypse Burger $16 per person (First option, second option, dessert) First option Loaded fries Onion rings Second option Swagyu dog Plain Jane burger Dessert Blackout Ding Dong cake

Livery $20 per person (First course, second course, dessert ) First course Mushroom empanada Chicken empanada Manchego crisp Ceviche Second course Paella Cauliflower Skirt steak (+$3) Lamb tamale Dessert Churros Sugar cream pie flan

Slapfish $17 per person (1 Appetizer & 1 Entree) Appetizer Lobster Dip & Chips Chowder Fries Clam Chowder (Bowl) Lobster Taquitos Chilled Cocktail Shrimp Entree (served with choice of fries or salad) Clobster Grilled Cheese Lobster Grinder Traditional Lobster Roll ($8 upcharge) Power Bowl (side not included)

Here’s a full list of all the restaurants that are participating.

1913 Restaurant / Severin Bar , 40 West Jackson Indianapolis IN 46225

1933 Lounge by St. Elmo , 9707 District North Drive, Suite 1120 Fishers, IN 46037

Ambrosia , 5903 N College Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46220

Apocalypse Burger , 115 E. 49th Street Indianapolis, IN 46205

Barbecue and Bourbon On Main ,1414 N Main St, Speedway, IN 46224

Big Lug Canteen/Sahm’s Ale House Nora , 1435 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240

Block Bistro and Grill , 115 W Market St Indianapolis, IN 46204

Bluebeard , 653 Virginia Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46203

Blupoint Oyster House And Bar , 5858 North College Avenue, Indpls, IN 46220

Boulder Creek Dining Company , 1551 N Green St, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Bru Burger Bar – Brownsburg , 5724 N Green St Suite 100, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Bru Burger Bar – Carmel , 12901 Old Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032

Bru Burger Bar – Indianapolis , 410 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Bru Burger Bar – Keystone , 8711 River Crossing Boulevard Suite 150, Indianapolis, IN 46240

Bru Burger Bar – Noblesville , 350 Westfield Rd Ste 100, Noblesville, IN 46060

Bru Burger Bar – Plainfield , 2499 Perry Crossing Way #170, Plainfield, IN 46168

Byrne’s Grilled Pizza And The Rhino Bar , 5615 N Illinois Street Indianapolis, IN 46208

Capri Italian Restaurant, 2602 Ruth Drive Indianapolis, IN 46240

Charbonos , 128 North Avon Ave, Avon, IN 46123

Cholita , 1001 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Columbia Club , 121 Monument Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Condado Tacos – Broad Ripple, 838 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Condado Tacos – Carmel , 12545 Old Meridian Street, Carmel, IN 46032

Condado Tacos – Mass Ave , 530 Massachusetts Ave, Suite 190, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Diavola , 1134 East 54th Street Indianapolis, IN 46220

Divvy , 71 W. City Center Drive Carmel, IN 46032

Eddie Merlot’s Prime Aged Beef And Seafood , 3645 E, 96th Street Indianapolis, IN 46025

Ellison Brewing Co. , 501 Madison Ave. Indianapolis IN 46225

Gallery Pastry Bar , 110 S Pennsylvania Street Ste B Indianapolis, IN 46204

Gallery Pastry Shop , 1101 E 54th St G, Indianapolis, IN 46220

George’s Neighborhood Grill , 6935 Lake Plaza Dr Indianapolis, IN 46220

Geraldine’s Supper Club and Lounge , 1101 English Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46203

Grindstone Charley’s , 5383 W. Rockville Road, Indianapolis IN 46224

Grindstone On The Monon , 17470 Wheeler Road Westfield, IN 46074

Grindstone Public House , 101 N. 10th Street, Noblesville IN 46060

Half Liter Bbq & Beer Hall , 5301 Winthrop Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Harry & Izzy’s – Downtown , 153 S. Illinois St. Indianapolis, IN 46225

Harry & Izzy’s – Northside , 4050 E 82nd St Indianapolis, IN 46250

Hc Tavern + Kitchen , 9709 E 116th St. Fishers, IN 46037

Hellogyro Mediterranean Restaurant , 6693 E. 82nd St. Indianapolis, INn 46250

Hoagies & Hops / Chilly Water Taproom , 4155 Boulevard Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46208

Hoagies & Hops/Chilly Water Brewery – Fletcher Place 21 & Over , 719 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203

Hoss Bar & Grill , 7870 E 96th St, Fishers, IN 46037

Iaria’s Italian Restaurant , 317 S. College Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46202

Livery , 720 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Livery – Noblesville , 13225 Levinson Lane, Noblesville, IN 46060

Lou Malnatis Pizzeria – Carmel , 11435 Spring Mill Road Suite 170 Carmel, IN 46032

Lou Malnatis Pizzeria – West 86th Street , 2902 W 86th Street, Suite 110, Indianapolis, IN 46268

Maialina , 1103 Prospect Street Indianapolis, IN

Mccormick and Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks , 110 North Illinois St. Indianapolis IN 46204

Mesh on Mass Ave , 725 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Michaelangelo’s Italian Bistro , 550 Westfield Road Noblesville, IN 46060

Modita , 850 Massachusetts Ave Suite 110, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Muva’s Kitchen , 3037 Lafayette Rd Indpls, IN 46222

Napolese Pizzeria at The Fashion Mall , 8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis, IN 46240

Napolese Pizzeria Meridian-Kessler , 114 E 49th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205

Nesso Italian Kitchen , 339 South Delaware Street Indianapolis, IN 46204

Next Door American Eatery , 4573 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205

Noah Grant’s Grill House and Oyster Bar , 91 S Main St. Zionsville, IN

Oakleys Bistro , 1464 W 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260

Oasis Diner , 405 West Main Street, Plainfield, IN 46168

Ocean Prime , 8555 N River Rd, Ste 100 Indianapolis, IN 46240

Open Kitchen Restaurant, 4604 East 10th Street

Peterson’s Restaurant , 7690 E. 96th Street, Fishers, IN 46038

Petite Chou Bistro & Champagne Bar , 823 Westfield Blvd 46220

Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar , 130 S Pennsylvania St Suite B Indianapolis, IN 46204

Prime 47 Carmel , 14300 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel, IN 46032

Provision , 2721 E 86th St Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46240

Public Greens at The Fashion Mall , 8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis, IN 46240 |

Public Greens Broad Ripple , 900 E 64th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220 |

Punch Burger , Downtown: 137 E Ohio St, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Ramen Ray , 5628 E 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Rooster’s Kitchen , 888 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Downtown Circle Centre 45 S. Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Sahm’s Ale House Carmel , 12819 E New Market St, Carmel, IN 46032

Sahm’s Place, 2411 E 65th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Sahm’s Restaurant , 11505 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN 46038

Salsa Verde Mexican Restaurant and Taqueria , 55 S. Raceway Rd. Ste 1300 Indianapolis, IN 46231

Salty Cowboy , 55 E Oak Street Zionsville, IN 46077

Sangiovese Ristorante – In The Yard At Fishers District , 9708 District North Drive Suite 920 Fishers, IN 46037

Sangiovese Ristorante – Ironworks , 2727 E. 86th St. Suite 110 Indianapolis, IN 46240

Sangrita Saloon, 834 E. 64th Street Indianapolis, IN 46220

Seasons 52, 8650 Keystone Crossing Indianapolis, IN 46240

Skyline Club Indy , One American Square, 36th Floor

Slapfish – Mass Ave , 345 Massachusetts Ave Indianapolis, IN 46204

Squealers Barbeque Grill , 5515 W. 86th St Indianapolis, IN 46268

St. Elmo Steak House , 127 S Illinois St Indianapolis, IN 46225

Stone Creek Dining Company – Greenwood , 911 N State Rd 135, Greenwood, IN 46142

Stone Creek Dining Company – Noblesville, Hamilton Town Center, 13904 Town Center Blvd #900, Noblesville, IN 46060

Stone Creek Dining Company – Plainfield , The Shops at Perry Crossing, 2498 Perry Crossing Way #105, Plainfield, IN 46168

Stone Creek Dining Company – Zionsville , 4450 Weston Pointe Dr #150, Zionsville, IN 46077

Sullivan’s Steakhouse, 3316 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240

Tavern at the Point, 401 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204

The Capital Grille , 40 W Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204

The District Tap Downtown , 141 S. Meridian Street Indianapolis, IN 46225

The District Tap Northside, 3720 E. 82nd St. Indianapolis, IN 46240

The Jazz Kitchen , 5377 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220

The Melting Pot , 5650 E. 86th St. Suite A Indianapolis, IN 46250

The Missing Brick , 6404 Rucker Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46220

The Oceanaire Seafood Room , 30 South Meridian Street Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46204

Tony’s Steaks and Seafood , 110 West Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204

Traders Point Creamery, 9101 Moore Rd, Zionsville, IN 46077

Union 50 , 620 N East St, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Verde Flavors of Mexico Carmel , 1111 W. Main St. Carmel, IN 46032

Verde Flavors of Mexico Fishers, 11680 Commercial Dr Fishers, IN 460328

Verde Flavors of Mexico Ironworks, 2727 E. 86th St. Indianapolis, IN 46240

Vida , 601 E New York St, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Woodys Library Restaurant, 40 E. Main Street Carmel, IN 46032

You can find all of the menus here.

Devour Indy is presented by Faegre Drinker, a full service law firm that provides business solutions to local, national and international organizations.