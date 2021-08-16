Devour Indy releases menus ahead of Summerfest launch

INDIANAPOLIS — Devour Indy has released its menus one week ahead of the 2021 Summerfest launch.
More than 100 restaurants across the Indianapolis area will be participating by offering featured specially priced menus from Monday, August 23 to Sunday, August 5.
The two-week long event will support the Indiana Hospitality Relief Fund . IHRF has provided $500 grants to over 400 struggling hospitality workers in Indiana since April 2020.
Sample menus
Here are some sample dinner menus from a few of the participating restaurants. Tax and gratuity are not included in the price.
- Apocalypse Burger $16 per person (First option, second option, dessert)
- Loaded fries
- Onion rings
- Swagyu dog
- Plain Jane burger
- Blackout Ding Dong cake
- Livery $20 per person (First course, second course, dessert )
- Mushroom empanada
- Chicken empanada
- Manchego crisp
- Ceviche
- Paella
- Cauliflower
- Skirt steak (+$3)
- Lamb tamale
- Churros
- Sugar cream pie flan
- Slapfish $17 per person (1 Appetizer & 1 Entree)
- Lobster Dip & Chips
- Chowder Fries
- Clam Chowder (Bowl)
- Lobster Taquitos
- Chilled Cocktail Shrimp
- Clobster Grilled Cheese
- Lobster Grinder
- Traditional Lobster Roll ($8 upcharge)
- Power Bowl (side not included)
Here’s a full list of all the restaurants that are participating.
- 1913 Restaurant / Severin Bar, 40 West Jackson Indianapolis IN 46225
- 1933 Lounge by St. Elmo, 9707 District North Drive, Suite 1120 Fishers, IN 46037
- Ambrosia, 5903 N College Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46220
- Apocalypse Burger, 115 E. 49th Street Indianapolis, IN 46205
- Barbecue and Bourbon On Main,1414 N Main St, Speedway, IN 46224
- Big Lug Canteen/Sahm’s Ale House Nora, 1435 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Block Bistro and Grill, 115 W Market St Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Bluebeard, 653 Virginia Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46203
- Blupoint Oyster House And Bar, 5858 North College Avenue, Indpls, IN 46220
- Boulder Creek Dining Company, 1551 N Green St, Brownsburg, IN 46112
- Bru Burger Bar – Brownsburg, 5724 N Green St Suite 100, Brownsburg, IN 46112
- Bru Burger Bar – Carmel, 12901 Old Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032
- Bru Burger Bar – Indianapolis, 410 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Bru Burger Bar – Keystone, 8711 River Crossing Boulevard Suite 150, Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Bru Burger Bar – Noblesville, 350 Westfield Rd Ste 100, Noblesville, IN 46060
- Bru Burger Bar – Plainfield, 2499 Perry Crossing Way #170, Plainfield, IN 46168
- Byrne’s Grilled Pizza And The Rhino Bar, 5615 N Illinois Street Indianapolis, IN 46208
- Capri Italian Restaurant, 2602 Ruth Drive Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Charbonos, 128 North Avon Ave, Avon, IN 46123
- Cholita, 1001 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220
- Columbia Club, 121 Monument Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Condado Tacos – Broad Ripple, 838 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220
- Condado Tacos – Carmel, 12545 Old Meridian Street, Carmel, IN 46032
- Condado Tacos – Mass Ave, 530 Massachusetts Ave, Suite 190, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Diavola, 1134 East 54th Street Indianapolis, IN 46220
- Divvy, 71 W. City Center Drive Carmel, IN 46032
- Eddie Merlot’s Prime Aged Beef And Seafood, 3645 E, 96th Street Indianapolis, IN 46025
- Ellison Brewing Co., 501 Madison Ave. Indianapolis IN 46225
- Gallery Pastry Bar, 110 S Pennsylvania Street Ste B Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Gallery Pastry Shop, 1101 E 54th St G, Indianapolis, IN 46220
- George’s Neighborhood Grill, 6935 Lake Plaza Dr Indianapolis, IN 46220
- Geraldine’s Supper Club and Lounge, 1101 English Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46203
- Grindstone Charley’s, 5383 W. Rockville Road, Indianapolis IN 46224
- Grindstone On The Monon, 17470 Wheeler Road Westfield, IN 46074
- Grindstone Public House, 101 N. 10th Street, Noblesville IN 46060
- Half Liter Bbq & Beer Hall, 5301 Winthrop Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220
- Harry & Izzy’s – Downtown, 153 S. Illinois St. Indianapolis, IN 46225
- Harry & Izzy’s – Northside, 4050 E 82nd St Indianapolis, IN 46250
- Hc Tavern + Kitchen, 9709 E 116th St. Fishers, IN 46037
- Hellogyro Mediterranean Restaurant, 6693 E. 82nd St. Indianapolis, INn 46250
- Hoagies & Hops / Chilly Water Taproom, 4155 Boulevard Pl, Indianapolis, IN 46208
- Hoagies & Hops/Chilly Water Brewery – Fletcher Place 21 & Over, 719 Virginia Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46203
- Hoss Bar & Grill, 7870 E 96th St, Fishers, IN 46037
- Iaria’s Italian Restaurant, 317 S. College Avenue Indianapolis, IN 46202
- Livery, 720 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202
- Livery – Noblesville, 13225 Levinson Lane, Noblesville, IN 46060
- Lou Malnatis Pizzeria – Carmel, 11435 Spring Mill Road Suite 170 Carmel, IN 46032
- Lou Malnatis Pizzeria – West 86th Street, 2902 W 86th Street, Suite 110, Indianapolis, IN 46268
- Maialina, 1103 Prospect Street Indianapolis, IN
- Mccormick and Schmick’s Seafood & Steaks, 110 North Illinois St. Indianapolis IN 46204
- Mesh on Mass Ave, 725 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Michaelangelo’s Italian Bistro, 550 Westfield Road Noblesville, IN 46060
- Modita, 850 Massachusetts Ave Suite 110, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Muva’s Kitchen, 3037 Lafayette Rd Indpls, IN 46222
- Napolese Pizzeria at The Fashion Mall, 8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Napolese Pizzeria Meridian-Kessler, 114 E 49th St, Indianapolis, IN 46205
- Nesso Italian Kitchen, 339 South Delaware Street Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Next Door American Eatery, 4573 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46205
- Noah Grant’s Grill House and Oyster Bar, 91 S Main St. Zionsville, IN
- Oakleys Bistro, 1464 W 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260
- Oasis Diner, 405 West Main Street, Plainfield, IN 46168
- Ocean Prime, 8555 N River Rd, Ste 100 Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Open Kitchen Restaurant, 4604 East 10th Street
- Peterson’s Restaurant, 7690 E. 96th Street, Fishers, IN 46038
- Petite Chou Bistro & Champagne Bar, 823 Westfield Blvd 46220
- Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar, 130 S Pennsylvania St Suite B Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Prime 47 Carmel, 14300 Clay Terrace Blvd, Carmel, IN 46032
- Provision, 2721 E 86th St Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Public Greens at The Fashion Mall, 8702 Keystone Crossing, Indianapolis, IN 46240 |
- Public Greens Broad Ripple, 900 E 64th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220 |
- Punch Burger, Downtown: 137 E Ohio St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Ramen Ray, 5628 E 71st Street, Indianapolis, IN 46220
- Rooster’s Kitchen, 888 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Downtown Circle Centre45 S. Illinois Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Sahm’s Ale House Carmel, 12819 E New Market St, Carmel, IN 46032
- Sahm’s Place, 2411 E 65th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220
- Sahm’s Restaurant, 11505 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN 46038
- Salsa Verde Mexican Restaurant and Taqueria, 55 S. Raceway Rd. Ste 1300 Indianapolis, IN 46231
- Salty Cowboy, 55 E Oak Street Zionsville, IN 46077
- Sangiovese Ristorante – In The Yard At Fishers District, 9708 District North Drive Suite 920 Fishers, IN 46037
- Sangiovese Ristorante – Ironworks, 2727 E. 86th St. Suite 110 Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Sangrita Saloon, 834 E. 64th Street Indianapolis, IN 46220
- Seasons 52, 8650 Keystone Crossing Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Skyline Club Indy, One American Square, 36th Floor
- Slapfish – Mass Ave, 345 Massachusetts Ave Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Squealers Barbeque Grill, 5515 W. 86th St Indianapolis, IN 46268
- St. Elmo Steak House, 127 S Illinois St Indianapolis, IN 46225
- Stone Creek Dining Company – Greenwood, 911 N State Rd 135, Greenwood, IN 46142
- Stone Creek Dining Company – Noblesville, Hamilton Town Center, 13904 Town Center Blvd #900, Noblesville, IN 46060
- Stone Creek Dining Company – Plainfield, The Shops at Perry Crossing, 2498 Perry Crossing Way #105, Plainfield, IN 46168
- Stone Creek Dining Company – Zionsville, 4450 Weston Pointe Dr #150, Zionsville, IN 46077
- Sullivan’s Steakhouse, 3316 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Tavern at the Point, 401 Massachusetts Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- The Capital Grille, 40 W Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- The District Tap Downtown, 141 S. Meridian Street Indianapolis, IN 46225
- The District Tap Northside, 3720 E. 82nd St. Indianapolis, IN 46240
- The Jazz Kitchen, 5377 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220
- The Melting Pot, 5650 E. 86th St. Suite A Indianapolis, IN 46250
- The Missing Brick, 6404 Rucker Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46220
- The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 30 South Meridian Street Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Tony’s Steaks and Seafood, 110 West Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Traders Point Creamery, 9101 Moore Rd, Zionsville, IN 46077
- Union 50, 620 N East St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
- Verde Flavors of Mexico Carmel, 1111 W. Main St. Carmel, IN 46032
- Verde Flavors of Mexico Fishers, 11680 Commercial Dr Fishers, IN 460328
- Verde Flavors of Mexico Ironworks, 2727 E. 86th St. Indianapolis, IN 46240
- Vida, 601 E New York St, Indianapolis, IN 46202
- Woodys Library Restaurant, 40 E. Main Street Carmel, IN 46032
You can find all of the menus here.
Devour Indy is presented by Faegre Drinker, a full service law firm that provides business solutions to local, national and international organizations.