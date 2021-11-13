DEVELOPING: Homicide Friday morning on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Northwest District officers responded to call on the 4200 block of Falcon Court Friday just before 8:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who sustained injuries to that of a gunshot wound(s).

EMS pronounced victim dead on arrival.

More information about the deceased will be released once proper next-of-kin is notified.

Anyone with information about this homicide should contact Detective Chris Craighill 317-327-3475 or email chris.craighill@indy.gov.

This is an ongoing investigation by the IMPD. We will update once we have further information.

