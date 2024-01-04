INDIANAPOLIS — Develop Indy unveiled a plan to breathe new life into the west side this week.

“This is an area that is acknowledged as important and is a major gateway for many people coming into the city of Indianapolis,” said Aletha Dunston with Devleop Indy.

As part of its new vision for Indy’s west side near the airport, Develp Indy hopes the plan revitalizes an underdeveloped part of town.

The city of Indianapolis, Develop Indy and the Indianapolis Airport Authority created a detailed strategy on how to boost the economy in the West Washington Street corridor.

The yearlong study focuses on 885 acres off West Washington Street from I-465 to the east and the Hendricks County line to the west.

The full 66-page document can be read below:

The study featured renderings of potential plans for the development. Dunston says the goal is to add everything from businesses and housing to two new neighborhoods.

“This is a significant opportunity to preserve this land for those higher-end uses that are going to bring good quality jobs,” said Dunston.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority owns a large portion of the land that would be developed in the West Washington Street corridor.

Provided renderings of Develop Indy’s development of the West Washington Street corridor.

“This is property that would not be utilized for aeronautical use. It’s more fitting to be thinking about this in regard to life sciences, advanced manufacturing, even some residential development that could take place in this area,” said Jonathan Weinzapfel, the general counsel for Indianapolis Airport Authority.

Now the group is looking to get the public, businesses and the development community involved in the planning.

“This next step is really getting the word out that West Washington corridor is open for business,” said Dunston.

Right now, there isn’t a set plan on what exactly will be built or when. However, one thing is clear– city officials are eager to get started.

“Over the last two decades, I think there’s been three very significant visioning studies done on the corridor. Our hope is that this deepens that work and actually turns it into a reality,” said Dunston.

Develop Indy says it is working on a website that will provide more in-depth information about the completed study.

While no timeline was provided, it hopes to get that website launched in the near future.