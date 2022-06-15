With the temperatures we’ve been experiencing recently…a splash in the pool or a dip in the lake is just what you need! Indiana is filled with plenty of waterparks, pools, and beaches to visit this summer! Grab that sunblock and get ready for the summer of a lifetime.

Waterparks

The Waterpark in Carmel. Features the FlowRider, AquaClimb, and cabanas. Open daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Day Pass pricing: Adults (16-64) $15, Youth (3-15) $12, Seniors (65+) $12

Freedom Spring Aquatic Park in Greenwood. Features a tube slide, cabanas, drop slide, and more. Open Monday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thrilling Thursdays open until 10 p.m. (9 p.m. when school is back in session). Day Pass pricing: Greenwood resident Adult (18+) $8, Resident Child/Senior(55+) $6, Military $6, Non-Resident Adult (18+) $12, Non-Resident Child/Senior $10.

Pine Lake in Berne. Features 4 major slide, up to 30ft jumps, cable ride, and more. Open Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pricing: Ages 10+ $9, Ages 4-9 $7.

Marion Splash House in Marion. Features a lazy river, ‘big flush’ slide, racer slides, and more. Open Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pricing: Adults $8, Children $6, Seniors 55+ $6.

Deep River in Sheridan. Features the “Toilet Bowl”, “The Kracken”, “The Cannon Ball”, and more. Open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pricing: M-F $37.95, Saturday and Sunday $39.95.

Pools

For a complete list of Indy Parks pools that will be open this summer, please visit here. Admission is FREE all summer!

Beaches

Indiana Dunes National Park in Porter. Features a national beach, hiking, fishing, camping , and more. Open daily 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Pricing: 7-day family vehicle pass $25.

Indiana Beach in Monticello. Features many rollercoasters, food vendors, and of course, the beach. Open daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pricing: 48″ and above $39.99, Under 48″ $29.99.

Monroe Lake in Bloomington. Features kayaking, swimming, hiking, and more. Open daily.

Morse Park Beach in Noblesville. Open daily from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pricing: $5 per person.