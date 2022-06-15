INDIANAPOLIS — With record-breaking gas prices, many Hoosier families are looking for activities close to home. All summer long, we’ll be taking you across Indiana letting you know of unique destinations or places.
Places to canoe and kayak in central Indiana
Eagle Creek Park – Starts at $21/hour
White River – Offers half-day canoe & kayak trips
Lake Monroe – 4 hour rate: $37.45
Wildcat Creek – 2-hour kayak rental is $25, 2-hour canoe rental is $40
Sugar Creek – Daily trips offered with the option of 5 different lengths
Whitewater River – Weekend canoe rental starts at $28.05 for an adult, kayak rental is $32.75
Places to rent a pontoon boat in Indiana
Raccoon Lake – Pontoon rentals start at $100 for 1 hour and $389 for 8 hours
Geist Marina – Variety of prices based on weekday, weekend, evening and holidays
Morse Marina – Variety of prices based on weekday, weekend, evening and holidays
Patoka Lake Marina – Rental prices vary, specials advertised
Places for Jet Ski or Wave Runner rentals in Indiana
How about booking a cruise?
Patoka Lake has a variety of cruises; including a sunset wine cruise
SS Lillypad is in its 26th year of operation and gives diners an amazing view of Lake Wawasee
Looking for a beach day?
Indiana Dunes – Check out the state park or national park and take the 3 Dune Challenge
Saxony Beach – You don’t have to go far! The beach is free to Fishers residents and just $7 for guests.
Pokagon Beach – Pokagon State Park has 2 swimming beaches on Lake James
Lake Monroe Beach – Monroe Lake has 3 public beaches open from Memorial Day to Labor Day
Last but not last, you can scuba dive in Indiana!
Scuba Diving in France Park – you can plunge to depths of 30 feet and see some fish habitats